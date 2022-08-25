Board and Brew – Board Training and Matching Fair

If you are involved with a non-profit in Fairfax County and are looking for additional or new board members, join us for this exciting event brought to you by Leadership Fairfax. Nonprofit Display Space is limited to 20 non-profits and is free. You will be sent a confirmation email with a link to a survey to help us learn more about your non-profit needs.

OR

If you are an individual looking to volunteer on a non-profit board, this is your opportunity to learn about volunteer options and match your expertise and passion with a non-profit that makes a difference in Fairfax and the region.

Event Schedule & Details:

2:30 PM-4:00 PM Boardsmanship 101: Learn about the different types of boards, volunteer responsibilities to a board and questions you should ask before serving on a board of directors.

4:00 PM-6:00 PM Board Matching Fair and Beer Tasting: Connect with non-profits matched to your skills and interests, while enjoying some light snacks and drinks.

Space is limited to the first 45 registered individuals and is free to Leadership Fairfax members. Non-members are welcome to attend. Tickets are $20 for non-members. You will be sent a confirmation email with a link to a survey that must be completed in order for us to match you with participating non-profits.