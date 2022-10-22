Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show & Sale

The Blue Ridge Potters Guild 23rd Annual Show and Sale returns to Patrick Henry High School on October 22-23, 2022.

This is one of the largest indoor all-pottery show and sales in the Southeast and features one-of-a-kind functional and decorative works of art. About 50 ceramic artists will display and sell their unique and spectacular works.

Demonstrations of pottery techniques such as hand-thrown, hand-built and sculpted clay art will be held throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the Gallery where participating potters will be displaying their finest work to be judged. See what you like and then visit the potters’ booths.

Door prizes of members’ pottery will be awarded throughout the weekend.

The show is free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

Show times are:

Saturday, October 22 from 10am – 6pm

Sunday, October 23 from 11am – 5pm