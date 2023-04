Join us as we celebrate the gardening season with Historic Onancock Schools newest fundraising event. Blooms & Brushes a Garden & Studio Tour.

A walking tour of several Onancock neighbors gardens with artists painting en plein air (outdoors) in the gardens, open studios at HOS, vendors, floral displays and a reception at 3pm in the Gallery' at HOS for raffle and sales of artwork.

June 3* 11am -3pm * Rain date June 4