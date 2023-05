Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$25-$65, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

The New River Valley’s own Blacksburg Master Chorale (BMC) is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present one of the most iconic works of the holiday season, Handel’s Messiah. You won’t want to miss the voices of more than 80 singers filling the Fife Theatre for the glorious and resounding Hallelujah Chorus.

