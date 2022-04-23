Blacksburg Fork & Cork 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID cancellations, Blacksburg Fork & Cork is returning on Saturday, April 23rd from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with VIP early access at Noon. The event goes rain or shine and will be held in a new location at Historic Smithfield, adjacent to the Virginia Tech campus. This beloved regional festival is returning for its 12th year and, as before, will feature award-winning Virginia wines, popular food trucks and delicious fare, live music, and a variety of unique merchandise from Blacksburg, the New River and Roanoke Valleys, and beyond. For more information, visit www.blacksburgforkandcork.com!