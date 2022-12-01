Black History Month Call for Entries

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for African American Artists

Call For Entries will be through Artcall.org which is an online service - visit crossroadsartcenter.com for more information.

There is no theme for this exhibit.

All work submitted must be for sale.

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly procedures and expectations for participating in our 2023 juried all-media shows (AMS).

70 pieces will be chosen to be in the LIVE and the Online Exhibitions. The juror may choose more pieces to be part of the Online Exhibition that will NOT be shown Live.

Entry Fees:

$15 per submission (with a limit of two submissions)

Each show is juried by a prominent arts professional from the community (a gallery director, curator, museum official, arts professor, or accomplished artist). Cash awards are given for 1st $100, 2nd $75, and 3rd $50 place winners. The show is exhibited at Crossroads Art Center and as an online exhibition where customers can shop directly from the website.

Call for Entries: December 1, 2022 – December 19, 2022

Artists Notified: December 28, 2022 via Email

Artwork Drop Off: Thurs., January 5, 2021 – Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 by 4pm

Exhibition Opening: Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5-8pm

Exhibition End Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Artwork Available for Artists to Pick Up: Monday, March 6, 2023