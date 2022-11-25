Had enough of shopping? Take a break to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the mountains with a great bottle of wine or a seated flight. Music by Shane Click (1-5pm) ...But hey, if you still have some shopping to do, we have special merchandise deals just for you! Don’t miss it! No Cover.
Black Friday Party with Music by Shane Click at DuCard Vineyards
to
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Feb 11, 2022Feb 14, 2022
