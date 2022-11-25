Black Friday Party with Music by Shane Click at DuCard Vineyards

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719

Had enough of shopping? Take a break to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the mountains with a great bottle of wine or a seated flight. Music by Shane Click (1-5pm) ...But hey, if you still have some shopping to do, we have special merchandise deals just for you! Don’t miss it! No Cover.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
540-923-4206
