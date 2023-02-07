In honor of Black History Month, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine invites you to Black Family Health, a community focused event that highlights health equity and health outcomes for the Black family and the key role that Black physicians play in our community. Our knowledgeable physicians, with experience in the following specialties, will serve as experts on a panel to talk about their experiences and answer your questions:

• Pediatrics

• Internal Medicine

• Infectious Diseases

• Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Surgery

• Psychiatry

Reservations required at: https://medicine.vtc.vt.edu/events/20230207.html