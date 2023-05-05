The Bizarre Bazaar® 31st Spring Market

Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222

The 31st Spring Market features over 250 juried exhibitors from all over the country! If you enjoyed our Christmas Collection you don't want to miss our Spring Market. You will find unique and lovely gifts for everyone and all occasions. Gifts for birthdays, graduation, wedding and baby showers, Mother's Day and Father's Day. Exhibitors will be showcasing clothing for adults and children, decorations, accessories for the home and garden, gourmet foods, jewelry, toys, fine crafts, fine art and much more. Early Bird shopping on Friday, May 5th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, stroller free with coffee provided. For more information regarding admission and advance ticket purchases, visit our website, www.thebizarrebazaar.com.

Crafts, Fashion & Trunk Shows, House+Garden
