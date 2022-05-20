Venue: 96 Pit Stops, located across the Metropolitan DC Area (777 North Capitol St NE)

Bike to Work Day 2022––Join thousands of area commuters for the free 21st annual event celebrating bicycling as a fun, low-cost, healthy, and environmentally friendly way to get around!

Riders can find Bike to Work Day pit stops around the metropolitan region in DC, Suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The first 15,000 to register and attend one of the pit stops will receive a free Bike to Work Day T-shirt. Pit Stop information is available at https://bit.ly/BTWD-2022.

This year's Bike to Work Day event provides an opportunity for DC-area commuters to be part of the growing trend of bicycling, all while participating in a fun and free event that helps save commuters money, reduces traffic congestion, and improves regional air quality. Commuter Connections, hosting the event with the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA), and a variety of local pit stop organizers and sponsors, hope to reconnect residents with bicycling as a form of commuting, exercise, and a way to encourage mental well-being.

Join a free bike convoy, find a ride buddy, or ride solo this Bike to Work Day, and stop by one of our 96 pit stops for free giveaways, food, and beverages, while supplies last, plus a chance to win raffle prizes. For free registration and event updates, please visit https://bit.ly/BTWD-2022. Follow Commuter Connections on Twitter at @BikeToWorkDay and use #BTWD2022 or #BTWD.

Organizer Name: Commuter Connections and Washington Area Bicyclist Association

Organizer email: ridematching@mwcog.org

Registration: https://bit.ly/BTWD-2022

Registration email: ridematching@mwcog.org