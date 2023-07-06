× Expand Timothy Norris Beyond Van Gogh - San Diego - January 13, 2022

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. The sensory extravaganza will open in Virginia Beach at Virginia Beach Convention Center (Exhibit Hall A) presented in partnership with Virginia Arts Festival on July 6.

Prices start at $33.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 9th at www.vangoghvirginiabeach.com.

The Education Room leads into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And the audience is able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience.

WHEN: July 6th, 2023 – September 2nd, 2023

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Tuesday - Thursday: 10:00am - 8:00pm (Last Entry: 7:00 PM)

Friday & Saturday: 10:00am - 9:00pm (Last Entry: 8:00 PM)

Sunday: 10:00am - 7:00pm (Last Entry: 6:00 PM)

WHERE:

Virginia Beach Convention Center (Exhibit Hall A)

1000 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

TICKETS: http://www.vangoghvirginiabeach.com