Best.Weekend.Ever

to

Downtown Harrisonburg , Virginia 22801

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is bringing back its summer festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1 – 7:30 PM all across downtown Harrisonburg. This will have a variety of activities and entertainment spread throughout the district for all ages. There will be live music, magicians, community art projects, arts and crafts activities, walking tours, food specials at restaurants, food trucks, sidewalk sales, touch-a-truck, Sip & Stroll, and more!

Info

Downtown Harrisonburg , Virginia 22801
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
540.432.8936
to
