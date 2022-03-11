Roanoke Valley SPCA Best in Show, Sponsored by VCA Valley Animal Hospital

Join us for an exhibit of animal art by local artists to benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, 2022

Opening Reception & Show - March 11, 2022, 6pm - 9pm

Show - March 12, 10am - 4pm

Show - March 13, Noon - 4pm

Charter Hall in The Market Building, 32 Market Square, SE

The Roanoke Valley SPCA presents Best in Show, featuring artwork by artists in multiple mediums focusing on animals friends of all kinds.

The reception admission price is $5 for adults, and $1 for Children 12 and under. Free admission to participating artists.

Those attending can purchase artwork with proceeds benefitting the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Attendees can also vote on their favorites pieces, with winners to be featured in the 2022 Roanoke Valley SPCA Annual Report. Winners in other categories will be selected by our guest art juror.

The artwork will be exhibited Friday - Sunday with an opening reception on Friday night. Images of the artwork will be posted at Roanoke Valley SPCA Best in Show.

All sold artwork may be picked up between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the exhibit reception or when purchased on Saturday or Sunday. Unsold artwork will remain for sale online until the end of March.

Mark your calendars to join us for our Best in Show event this March!