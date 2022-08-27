Beginning Flameworking

to

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091

Join Charley in the glass studio to learn the basics of flame working glass. Students will learn how to properly use torches including safety and lighting, how to heat, pull, and shape glass to form shapes and images. Students will then create their own pendants with mushrooms inside. After creating the pendant, Charley will instruct on how to “strike” to add color to the glass.

Info

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
Education & Learning
540-745-4873
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beginning Flameworking - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beginning Flameworking - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beginning Flameworking - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beginning Flameworking - 2022-08-27 10:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular