Join Charley in the glass studio to learn the basics of flame working glass. Students will learn how to properly use torches including safety and lighting, how to heat, pull, and shape glass to form shapes and images. Students will then create their own pendants with mushrooms inside. After creating the pendant, Charley will instruct on how to “strike” to add color to the glass.
Beginning Flameworking
Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
