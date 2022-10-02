BEETHOVEN’S NINTH – ALL HEARTS VIE FOR JOY!

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Adult tickets $20-$89, $5 youth, $15 student (with ID)

The ASO’s 2022-2023 season launches with Beethoven’s unifying and empowering Symphony No. 9 (Ode to Joy), presented in collaboration with the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) and the Fairfax Choral Society. Soloists Dara Rahming, Marquita Raley-Cooper, Rodrick Dixon and Daniel Rich appear courtesy of CAAPA. Beethoven’s greatest masterpiece will be set to a new English text by former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer prize-winner Tracy K. Smith. The program opens with Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.

Note: the concert will be presented with no intermission. Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.