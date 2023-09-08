The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival will open on Friday, September 8, 2023 for our VIP event. This event is when ALL the serious shoppers arrive to take advantage of discounts at every craft booth. Goodies bags are given away to the first 80 in line valued up to $120 for of vendor gifts and coupons. There will also be wine tasting with our local County wineries. Tickets are $15.

Saturday and Sunday (9th-10th) will kick off our weekend activities which consist of hay wagon rides, a farm animal petting area, over 120 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths, live music and over 600,000 sunflowers!

During the weekdays we offer 3 field trip opportunities for preschoolers, senior citizens and special needs kids and adults. (12th-14th)

We also have our ever popular catered sunset dinners in the sunflowers (12th and 15th at 5:30).

We are also opened on Wednesday and Thursday evening (13th & 14th) for our evening hours from 5:30-7:30pm. There is something to do for every age!