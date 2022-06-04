Beauty and the Beast! The Broadway Musical

Fredericksburg CYT presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast! This classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Event Dates/Times:

Friday, Jun 3rd @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Jun 4th @ 2:00pm

Saturday, Jun 4th @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Jun 5th @ 3:00pm

Friday, Jun 10th @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Jun 11th @ 2:00pm

Saturday, Jun 11th @ 7:00pm

Sunday, Jun 12th @ 3:00pm

