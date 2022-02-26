Beads & Bling: It's a Mardi Gras Thing!

to

St. John's Episcopal Church 1 Mountain Ave. SW , Virginia 24016

The Rotary Club of Roanoke-Downtown presents Beads & Bling! It's a Mardi Gras Thing!

Come for a party, stay for the class. This "Bayou casual" event will be one that you talk about the unique event that you can't wait to attend again. Live music featuring The Fat Tuesday Band. Hors d'oeuvres, themed cocktails, raffle prizes and more!

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 1 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA, 24016

Tickets: $25 (one drink ticket with each ticket purchased)

Additional drink tickets: $5

Raffle tickets: $10 per ticket/ books of ten tickets each

Benefiting: Kimoyo and The Rescue Mission of Roanoke

Join us for the most important benefit of the season!

Info

