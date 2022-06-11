Beach Cleanup at Virginia Beach Hosted by Kona Brewing Co.

On June 11, Kona Brewing Co., along with professional surfer Anna Gudauskus and internationally recognized surf photographer Sarah Lee will be hosting a beach cleanup at Virginia Beach as part of the Catch a Clean Wave Program. After the success of last year’s Catch a Clean Wave, which started in Washington and culminated in Southern California, the 2022 initiative will be an 8-stop, 1500+ mile journey down the East Coast, starting in Maine and ending in Florida.

All are welcome to join Lee and Gudauskas at 3:00pm for the beach cleanup.

To RSVP, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfBoiGNtBK9lUIpqLyJDBUaKH65wn0FiE-EYZZ4q2F6yhJVsA/viewform