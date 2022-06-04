BBQ and Blooms Summer Bash

Culpepper Garden, an Arlington, VA-based affordable senior living community, will hold our inaugural BBQ & Blooms Summer Bash on Saturday, June 4, 2022. This exciting outdoor event will include music, barbecue, libations, and a silent auction. We will also honor and present our newly established "Legacy of Grace" award to two outstanding philanthropic partners. Proceeds from this event will be used to provide subsidies to the lowest-income residents of Culpepper Garden. Tickets can be purchased at https://culpeppergarden.org/our-community/bbq-blooms-summer-bash/. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.