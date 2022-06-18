Make a splash Father’s Day weekend at Battlechip and Sip, a unique waterfront golf experience on the Battleship Wisconsin!

Drones: Is the Sky the Limit? will also make its summer debut and members are invited to a special preview from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The perfect way to spend Father’s Day weekend, guests will enjoy and participate in special programming in our traveling exhibit area, then head out to the battleship, where they can win prizes by hitting an interactive floating target in the Elizabeth River with a biodegradable golf ball off the fantail of the Wisconsin. Specialty food and beverages will be available for purchase on the battleship.

The driving range will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 18-19.

Exhibition included in general admission. Nauticus members are always FREE!

Sponsored by: Splash City Golf and US106.1

All proceeds from Battlechip and Sip will directly benefit the Nauticus Foundation’s efforts to continue the preservation, interpretation and maintenance of the Battleship Wisconsin.