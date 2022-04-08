BaroqueFest

If you are a fan of Baroque music, visit Staunton in April for a three-day immersion into the very best music from the 17th and early 18th centuries. At the Staunton Music Festival, you can listen to music that's performed on the instruments for which it was written. All concerts feature acclaimed period-instrument performers. The mixed programs include music for voices, orchestra, and chamber ensembles and feature historical keyboards, winds and brass, strings, and chorus. Listen to Bach, Vivaldi, Pachelbel, Handel, Telemann and more!