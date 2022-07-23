Barn Burners Slot Car Club Open House Fundraiser

You’re Invited to Barn Burners Slot Car Club’s OPEN HOUSE Fundraising EVENT on July 23, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Evolving from an actual barn to our current 4,000 sq. ft. location at 6623 Richmond Road, Suite D in Williamsburg Virginia, Barn Burners Slot Car Club (BBSCC) currently houses two scaled slot car racetracks; Spa Francorchamps in Belgium and Silverstone in England. Our historic tracks that boast accurately-scaled scenery and figures (bystanders, spectators, race officials, drivers, pit crew, etc.) run on a state-of-the-art race management system.

All Tuesday night races are live-streamed at https://www.barnburners.club

Owned and operated by History in Motorsports, we are a membership club with 25 members and counting. With two historic tracks up and running, and a third, Watkins Glen, NY being added in the near future, this club is continuing to grow this extremely popular European hobby right here in the USA.

So if you, or anyone you know, is a miniature motorsport enthusiast, stop by our hands-on open house event to find out more about the magic of Slot Car racing and help support this emerging hobby! There will be racing and raffles!

For more information about our main sponsors, nonprofit 501 (c)(3) History in Motorsports and History in Miniature, check out our website at historyinminiature.org.

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Can’t make it? Online donations are greatly appreciated and can be made via the following:

Website: https://www.barnburners.club Paypal: bbsccmembership@gmail.com Cashapp: $SupportBBSCC.

ALL proceeds go to support Barn Burners Slot Car Club. Thanks and see you at the races!