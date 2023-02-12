BARCA Pier & Wine Bar Pre-Valentine's Day Cocktail Class

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Shake it up with a fun, pre-Valentine's Day cocktail-making class at Old Town Alexandria's riverfront neighborhood restaurant, Barca Pier & Wine Bar. The cocktail class will take place at the Barca Wine Bar on Sunday, February 12th at 5:30pm. Space is very limited - click here to grab your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cocktail-class-at-barca-wine-bar-tickets-529796304007

Info

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
Food & Drink Event
Google Calendar - BARCA Pier & Wine Bar Pre-Valentine's Day Cocktail Class - 2023-02-12 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BARCA Pier & Wine Bar Pre-Valentine's Day Cocktail Class - 2023-02-12 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BARCA Pier & Wine Bar Pre-Valentine's Day Cocktail Class - 2023-02-12 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - BARCA Pier & Wine Bar Pre-Valentine's Day Cocktail Class - 2023-02-12 17:30:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-Feb23

Most Popular