BARCA Pier Reopens & Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary with All Day Happy Hour

Alexandria’s beloved Spanish inspired eatery BARCA Pier & Wine Bar is pleased to announce that it will reopen once again to the public on Wednesday, March 1st in anticipation of its two-year anniversary on Monday, March 6th. Guests are invited to celebrate BARCA Pier’s anniversary with an all-day happy hour special on Monday, March 6th from 11:30 am – 11 pm.

Happy hour specials include $6 Stone Fruit Sangria and Pomelo Sangria, $7 select wines by the glass, $5 select beer, and $7 tapas. Tapas selections include Chickpea Hummus, Patatas Bravas - crispy potatoes, mojo rojo, lemon-garlic aioli, Serrano Ham Croquetas - Manchego, Aleppo-orange honey, Pan Con Tomate - herbs, garlic, olive oil, ciabatta bread, Tzatziki - labneh, Greek yogurt, cucumbers, dill, garlic, warm bread, and Marinated Olives.

Barca is located at 2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314. Barca Pier will open Monday – Thursday from 11:30 am - 11 pm, Friday from 11:30 am – 12 am, Saturday from 11 am – 12 am, and Sunday from 11 am - 11 pm.