BARBER & BRAHMS – Resilience

James Ross, Music Director

Dylana Jenson, violin

Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

On April 24, violinist Dylana Jenson sparks joy with her rendition of Barber’s Violin Concerto. ASO also presents Brahms’ First Symphony, inspired by Beethoven and 20 years in the making.

Masks are required, and all attendees be strongly recommended to be vaccinated. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Tickets: $20-$60 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/barber-brahms/