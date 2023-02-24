Barbara earl Thomas: The illuminated Body Exhibition

The Illuminated Body exhibition created by Barbara Earl Thomas on view at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Located in the Glass Projects Space and The Box. These new works by the celebrated artist, writer, and thinker meditate on the visual experience of the body within a physical and metaphorical world of light and shadow.

In addition to two-dimensional artworks that give an illusion of illumination, the exhibition includes three-dimensional works in other media that draw on the same working methods and aesthetic results as those of Thomas’s cut-and-layered paper works. Glass vessels with sand-carved imagery glow with the light that passes through the translucent material, while the bodies of visitors will be bathed in light and shadow as they step inside the Transformation Room, a space surrounded with Tyvek curtains that have been cut to filter the light.