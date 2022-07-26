The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band’s Visit is one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history, with 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

In a joyful, offbeat story, set in a town way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways.

Tuesday, July 26 – Sunday, July 31 at Altria Theater for 8 performances

Running time 90 minutes – no intermission

Tuesday, July 26, 7:30 – 9 pm

Wednesday, July 27, 7:30 – 9 pm

Thursday, July 28, 7:30 – 9pm

Friday, July 29, 8 – 9:30pm

Saturday, July 30, 2 – 3:30pm

Saturday, July 30, 8 – 9:30pm

Sunday, July 31, 1 – 2:30pm

Sunday, July 31, 6:30 – 8pm