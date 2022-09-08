Ballot Battle: Richmond Suffrage Walking Tour

Step back in time and explore a battle that divided Richmond social circles and families. Between 1909 and 1920, both pro-suffrage and anti-suffrage activists struggled tenaciously to persuade the public and the legislature of their views on women’s right to vote. On this downtown walking tour, Richmond’s most experienced tour guides will show you the iconic sites that were key to the fight, while exploring the diverse figures and perspectives that influenced the Richmond suffrage movement.

Meeting place: Bolling-Haxall House, 211 East Franklin Street.