Ballet Virginia's "Season Opening"

October 28th at 7:30 PM and October 29th at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

Ballet Virginia’s season kicks off with a mix of contemporary and classical works. These performances will feature choreography by Lydia Roberts Coco, BV’s Artistic Director, as well as Dwight Rhoden, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Mr. Rhoden was hailed as “one of the most sought-after choreographers” by the New York Times. Rhoden’s work, “Evermore” and Coco’s work “Bolero” are sure to delight. These wonderful and diverse artists will leave a lasting impression on the audience with their passion and artistry. Prepare to be thoroughly captivated!