Register through the event website below!

With a new school year starting, it’s a great time to mentor youth at a school near you! Having a mentor can make a huge difference for a young person, including helping them achieve more in their academics and feel a sense of belonging in their school.

WHAT: MENTOR Virginia is teaming up with 11 different mentoring programs in Central Virginia to virtually host a “Back to School Mentor Open House” this fall!

WHO: The open house is an opportunity for adults 18+ to learn more about becoming a mentor to a young person at a school near them. Our goal is to help match volunteer mentors with the more than 500 youth who are currently on waiting lists this school year.

WHEN: The Back to School Mentor Open House will be held virtually on September 27, 2022 starting at 6 pm. Participants are recommend to join at 6 pm, but can join anytime between 6-8 pm.

WHERE: Virtually on Zoom (sign up to receive the Zoom link)

COST: Free

Interested community members will have the opportunity to learn more about each of the 11 mentoring programs at the event, and have the chance to sign up for the one that is best fit for their interests, geography, and schedules. Participants will learn about opportunities to mentor youth in one-to-one as well as group settings, with options for in-person and virtual mentoring.

The 11 programs that will be participating in the event include AMP! Metro Richmond, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CricketTogether, Girls2Women-VA, Girls for a Change, Girls on the Run Greater Richmond, Henrico HEROES, Higher Achievement, MEGA Mentors, Partnership for the Future, and the Take 5 Mentoring Program at Petersburg City Public Schools. Community members who attend this event will find opportunities to become a mentor to a youth at schools in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and Prince George counties as well as Petersburg and Richmond cities.

Register at the website below!