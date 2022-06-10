Who’s Awake? A Family Night Hike

Ever wonder who stays awake while you sleep? Meet some nighttime residents at Maymont and learn about their adaptations for their nocturnal environment before and during a hike of the grounds! Owls, frogs and many other nighttime creatures will help shed some light on their mysterious ways.

Suitable for ages 4 and older; adult must accompany children ages 18 and under.

Additional Information

Free parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. The Robins Nature Center will be closed to the general public. Maymont Staff will meet you at the front door to let you in.

Safety precautions will be in place.