This popular event is held the last Saturday of September along historic Main Street in downtown Smithfield, VA. Find vintage, antique, recycled, repurposed and farm house style decor, furniture, collectibles, toys, records and more. A few crafters will also participate and there will be food and live music. Free admission.
Autumn Vintage Market
to
Downtown Smithfield 319 Main Street, Smithfield, Virginia 23430
Downtown Smithfield 319 Main Street, Smithfield, Virginia 23430
Festivals & Fairs, Markets, outdoors