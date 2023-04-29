Author Talk and Q&A with Dean King

Book People is proud to present GUARDIANS OF THE VALLEY: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite by Dean King, bestselling author of Skeletons on the Zahara: A True Story of Survival. In luminous prose, King chronicles the adventures of the fabled outdoorsman and conservationist whose writing and activism secured unprecedented government protection of the nation’s most spectacular wildlands. He also sheds new light on the pivotal relationship of Muir and his editor that helped bring about such change.

In the summer of 1889, John Muir—Scottish-born, Wisconsin-raised, and by then an iconic environmentalist and nature writer—met face-to-face for the first time with Robert Underwood Johnson, his longtime editor at the esteemed Century magazine. Their meeting would lead to an epic trek together in Yosemite, where two decades earlier Muir had experienced a personal and spiritual awakening that would shape the rest of his life.

When the pair reached the famed Sierra Nevada valley, the degradation shocked Muir: the place he viewed as a natural cathedral had been ravaged by unchecked tourism, farming, mining, and logging. While Muir was distraught, Johnson—whose influential magazine had significant sway in Washington—convinced him to turn his grief into action, and together they embarked on a monumental crusade that would lead to the creation of Yosemite National Park and inspire the American environmental movement for generations to come.

Deeply researched and beautifully told, GUARDIANS OF THE VALLEY is a potent story of friendship, the power of words, and the transformative effects of nature, an essential story today as the challenges of the climate crisis grow increasingly urgent. It also offers an honest and thoughtful look at Muir as a product of his time, a transcendent, complex leader of the environmental movement. In addition, the book includes a striking collection of photographs of Muir and of the breathtaking vistas that were his life’s calling.