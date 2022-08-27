August – September Exhibits @ Art Works!

See these new exhibits and 85 artist studios Tuesday – Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm. Admission is free and open to the public

All Media Exhibit and James River Renderings 2022

The James River is Richmond’s defining natural resource. All during the year the Friends of the James River Park and James River Advisory Council (JRAC) work to conserve, preserve, and promote the river with clean-ups, holiday boating parades and stewardship awareness. Art Works is only two blocks from the James. We have asked artists to capture images of the river for this exhibit.

This month, artists can submit work of any subject matter and medium. In addition to the usual prizes, we will have a special award and prize for the best James River rendering. This exhibit is open to all artists and all mediums. Call for entries is July 22, 2022 – August 16, 2022.

The juror is John Lee from William and Mary. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Keenan Cross Recent Work

An accomplished artist, illustrator and videographer Keenan Cross has pushed the boundaries of the style of his work to include different substrates, digital art, and even some animation. This exhibit emphasizes this evolution of style.

The exhibit is in the Centre Gallery.

Life in Grunge by Cathy Cazares

Cathy Cazares is a resident artist at Art Works. She combines photography, sketches, drawings, paintings and found objects to create her mixed media artwork. She is fascinated with people and the urban environment. What may look like grunge to many, she finds beauty therein. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Unconscious Voyages by Elizabeth Caffery

Elizabeth Caffery’s work reveals a story book assembly of images and often depicts the intermingling of opposing emotions–wounds versus triumphs, human tragedies versus successes. Sometimes a happy, optimistic piece will emerge. The process is not deliberated but evolves on its own, changing direction where needed. When two parallel planes of thought like light and dark reach an equilibrium, an understanding, Elizabeth express this realization in the artwork. Elizabeth’s personal growth is reflected in her art. Gratitude for Life, both the good and bad that life offers are her incentives that keep her art moving forward.

Elizabeth received a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis on Studio Art in 1986, from Randolph Macon College.