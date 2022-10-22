Atlantic Builders' Parade of One Level Living

Orchard Hill at Fawn Lake 11800 Eagle Ridge Drive, Spotsylvania, Virginia 22551

Atlantic Builders' Parade of One Level Living will take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 and will feature several events at Atlantic Builders’ one-level model homes throughout the Fredericksburg area. Enjoy a cooking demo by local Chef and tour the Chesapeake model at Orchard Hill at Fawn Lake.

