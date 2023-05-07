52nd Annual Arts in the Park will take place Saturday, May 6th from 11am-6pm and Sunday, May 7th from 11am-5pm. More than 300 artists from around the country will gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art paintings, metal crafts, jewelry and more! Arts in the Park is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country. There will be free parking at City Stadium with free shuttles. Rain or shine. No pets, please.