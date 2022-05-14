Artist Reception - Prince William Art Society

ARTfactory to Host Prince William Art Society Group Exhibit - Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS
Exhibit dates: May 4-June 4
Artist Reception: Saturday, May 14, 6 pm – 8 pm
(9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public)
RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/PWASReception
Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of Prince William Art Society
Prince William Art Society (PWAS) recently celebrated their 50th anniversary! The group originated in 1971 as the Woodbridge Art Guild, Inc., and is still thriving today with membership standing at 40 members. In celebration of their golden anniversary, ARTfactory is hosting a group art exhibit featuring 44 original works of art from 11 PWAS members. This group exhibit contains a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and Photoart.
About PWAS
PWAS is a non-profit organization that was formed with the purpose of promoting the appreciation of visual art and fine crafts; gaining recognition and publicity for the work of local artists; and providing a variety of educational art programs and fine art exhibits to the Prince William community. PWAS hosts annual Spring and Fall art exhibits at Tall Oaks Community Center in Lake Ridge, and participates in the Hylton’s Arts Alive event and the Occoquan Art Festival. Currently, PWAS displays in both the Clearbrook Center of the Arts at Tacket’s Mill (Woodbridge) and Open Space Arts Gallery at Stonebridge (Woodbridge). Visit www.princewilliamartsociety.com for more info.
Exhibiting Artists
Michelle Baker
Maria Briganti
Kelly Haneklau
John Hartt
Sheri Herrick
Sandra McClelland Lewin
Donna Liguria
Ken Meardon
Pat Palmieri
Bettie Sperty
Brenda Vann
Contact:
ARTfactory
Gallery Director: Jordan Exum
jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org
703-330-2787
Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm
9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110
VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery
Instagram: @virginiaartfactory