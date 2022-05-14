Artist Reception - Prince William Art Society

ARTfactory to Host Prince William Art Society Group Exhibit - Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of PWAS

Exhibit dates: May 4-June 4

Artist Reception: Saturday, May 14, 6 pm – 8 pm

(9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public)

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/PWASReception

Golden Anniversary: 50 Years of Prince William Art Society

Prince William Art Society (PWAS) recently celebrated their 50th anniversary! The group originated in 1971 as the Woodbridge Art Guild, Inc., and is still thriving today with membership standing at 40 members. In celebration of their golden anniversary, ARTfactory is hosting a group art exhibit featuring 44 original works of art from 11 PWAS members. This group exhibit contains a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and Photoart.

About PWAS

PWAS is a non-profit organization that was formed with the purpose of promoting the appreciation of visual art and fine crafts; gaining recognition and publicity for the work of local artists; and providing a variety of educational art programs and fine art exhibits to the Prince William community. PWAS hosts annual Spring and Fall art exhibits at Tall Oaks Community Center in Lake Ridge, and participates in the Hylton’s Arts Alive event and the Occoquan Art Festival. Currently, PWAS displays in both the Clearbrook Center of the Arts at Tacket’s Mill (Woodbridge) and Open Space Arts Gallery at Stonebridge (Woodbridge). Visit www.princewilliamartsociety.com for more info.

Exhibiting Artists

Michelle Baker

Maria Briganti

Kelly Haneklau

John Hartt

Sheri Herrick

Sandra McClelland Lewin

Donna Liguria

Ken Meardon

Pat Palmieri

Bettie Sperty

Brenda Vann

Contact:

ARTfactory

Gallery Director: Jordan Exum

jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org

703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery

Instagram: @virginiaartfactory