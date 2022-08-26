Artist Panel Discussion: Lilian Garcia-Roig and Susanna Coffey

Friday, August 26, 2022, 2 PM

Cube and Livestream

Free

Enjoy a discussion with Lilian Garcia-Roig and Susanna Coffey, artists featured in our summer exhibitions, during this artist talk moderated by Brian Holcombe, Moss Arts Center curator.

Garcia-Roig's Legacy of Place features landscape paintings that examine ideas of place, belonging, identity, and perceptual experience. Coffey's work is featured in MaterPolis, a group exhibition by 10 artists whose works explore what it means to live in a city.