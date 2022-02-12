Artifacts Roadshow & Military Book Sale

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Get a free expert review of any military-related item from our collection of experts: Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, noted military weapons authority Robert House and historical photo and document expert Warren Shindle.

Get preservation tips and insight as to the history and purpose of your artifact. Appraisals or monetary evaluations CANNOT be given.

Our used Military Book Sale will include hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs, and more. All proceeds from the book sale go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to support educational and patriotic programs, films and exhibits.

804-786-2060
