Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths invites the community to join us at Artful Living. Britepaths' Artful Living event is a joyful celebration of art, our community, and benefit the families we serve. Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Country Club of Fairfax, 5110 Ox Road, Fairfax, VA. We’ll enjoy art, wine, delicious appetizers, live music by Batida Diferente, an auction, raffles and some words of inspiration. Tickets are $75. Proceeds help struggling Northern Virginia families on their journeys to self-sufficiency. Visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/pUl/ for tickets. Contact events@britepaths.org or 703-273-8829.