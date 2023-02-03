ARTfactory to Present “Stories That End in Freedom” Solo Art Exhibit by DC-Native Artist Lory Ivey Alexander

Exhibit dates: February 3-March 18

Artist Reception: Saturday, February 4, 6 pm – 8 pm

(Hosted by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)

9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/LoryIvey

Artist Talk: Saturday, March 4, 2 pm-4 pm

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/LoryIveyTalk

Stories That End in Freedom

Through the works in this exhibition, the artist explores themes of Black and Indigenous American perseverance, resilience, and healing. The abstract paintings and figurative collages here were inspired in part by the fluidity and power of water and its ability to transport people across the world and across sensory experiences.

About Lory Ivey Alexander

Lory Ivey Alexander is a DC-native artist exploring history, memory, and identity. Best known for her use of color, sculptural paintings, and lyrical writing, Lory facilitates meditations on the richness of Black and Indigenous American identity. A connector of people and dots, Lory's project BlackBreathing.com is a social practice to promote trauma healing in Black and Brown communities. In 2018, she founded the Abstract Sisterhood to support abstract and conceptual women artists in the African Diaspora. Find Lory online at loryivey.com or on Instagram at @loryiveyart.

Contact:

ARTfactory, Gallery Director: Jordan Exum | jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm | 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery | Instagram: @virginiaartfactory

Attachments: Lory Ivey Alexander, “Learning to be like water”, Mixed media, 40”x40”, Available.