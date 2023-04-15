ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit Reception

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ARTfactory to Feature 20 Artists in Upcoming “ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit”

Exhibit dates: March 28-April 25

Artist Reception: Saturday, April 15, 6 pm-8 pm

9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/AFInstructor

ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit

ARTfactory is proud to present ARTfactory’s Instructors Exhibit, an exhibition showcasing the talent of 20 of our past, present, and future instructors. All of ARTfactory’s instructors have a wide range of skills, and many of them work in various media. The displayed artwork represents a variety of media and applications, including: digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation, and digital media.

Learn more about ARTfactory’s current and future programming at www.VirginiaARTfactory.org/calendar .

Exhibiting Artists

Lukman Ahmad, David Amoroso, Nicole Andres, Ryan Arias, Lydia Bratton, Lee Darter,

Kimberly Faulkner, Mike Flynn, Michele Frantz, Carla Jaranson, Cheryl Miehl, Suhail Mir, Ozzy Osborne, Candace Penders, Heather Rankin, Jean Seelig, Sophia Tamilio, Emily Thomson, Sara Wenger, Andrea Whaley

Contact:

ARTfactory, Gallery Director: Jordan Exum | jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm | 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery | Instagram: @virginiaartfactory