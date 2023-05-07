Art at the River Juried Art Show

This 10th annual Juried Art Show at the Historic Yorktown waterfront will feature the work of area artists in a variety of media including paintings, pottery, jewelry, glass arts, photography, basketry, and more.

Marvel the work of more than 35 local artists at this 10th annual Juried Art Show with the beautiful York River as the backdrop. Painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, and other creative artists will line the Riverwalk to display their work with hopes of taking home the People’s Choice Award.

The event is presented by the Art at the River Committee in conjunction with York County and the Yorktown Foundation, with support from the Celebrate Yorktown Committee, the Economic Development Authority, and the York County and Williamsburg Area Arts Commissions.