Art Out Loud: Heroes & Villains

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Calling mischief makers and vanquishers of evil. Museum transformed into a battleground between good and evil. Dress as your favorite hero or villain and explore how power, morality, and adventure collide in art. Rock out to your favorite video game music and feel like a champion. Enjoy the hijinks of Push Comedy Theater. Members can enjoy the exclusive Member’s Lounge with a bar, snacks, and entertainment. Ages 21+, Advance Tickets: $25 for members, $30 for non-members

Day of Tickets: $35 for members, $40 for non-members

Tickets include one drink ticket and light hors d’oeuvres

