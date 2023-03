Join artist Jenny Wilson to celebrate the opening of her new art show, Metamorphosis, at 868 Estate Vineyards. Jenny's jazz duo will perform, and we invite you to enjoy her artworks in our Tasting Room gallery during the performance. Art, jazz, and wine make a lovely pairing and are together a fabulous way to spend an afternoon.

The show will be on display from March 15 through June 11 during all open hours of the Tasting Room.