Art Exhibit Reception: Lilian Garcia-Roig "Legacy of Place" and "Materpolis"

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 5-7 PM

Moss Arts Center Grand Lobby

Free; complimentary drinks and light hors d’oeuvres

Visit the Moss Arts Center for a reception celebrating Lilian Garcia-Roig's Legacy of Place, featuring landscape paintings that examine ideas of place, belonging, identity, and perceptual experience, and MaterPolis, a group exhibition featuring 10 artists whose works explore what it means to live in a city.

As an added bonus, you can also meet artists Garcia-Roig and Susanna Coffey, whose work is on view as part of MaterPolis.

