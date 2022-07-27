Art Exhibit: "Materpolis"

"MATERPOLIS"

Thursday, June 9-Friday Through September 2, 2022

Miles C. Horton Jr. Gallery and Sherwood Payne Quillen '71 Reception Gallery

Free

Featuring Susan Chen, Susanna Coffey, Lindsey Brittain Collins, Ian Decker, Emily Henretta, Farah Mohammad, Clintel Steed, Stipan Tadić, Matthew Woodward, and Yuri Yuan

From expansive cityscapes to intimate public encounters, MaterPolis gathers 10 artists whose works explore what it means to live in a city. Building from traditional landscape painting, the artists use a variety of traditional and non-traditional mediums to present firsthand views of urban scenes.

Reflecting a shared interest in surface and material process, glowing color and rhythmic compositions layer a sense of immediacy with the slow time of construction. Inhabiting architectural imagery, the artists question how the built environment shapes human experiences of identity, race, history, community, isolation, and intimate otherness.