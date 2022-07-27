Art Exhibit: Lilian Garcia-Roig

"Legacy of Place"

Thursday, June 9-Friday, September 2, 2022

Ruth C. Horton Gallery

Free

Born in Havana, Cuba; raised in Texas; and presently living in Tallahassee, Florida, Lilian Garcia-Roig's landscape paintings examine ideas of place, belonging, identity, and perceptual experience. Legacy of Place features work from four of the artist's series, including Plein-Aired Histories, Fluid Perception: Banyan as Metaphor, Hyphenated Nature, and Hecho con Cuba.

Drawing from the perceptual to conceptual experiences of landscape, Garcia-Roig’s paintings use the materiality and process of paint to explore her own connections to land and place. Her on-site works, painted over the course of an entire day, are immersive expressions of bodily movement, fleeting moments of time, and the illusionistic and abstracting possibilities of painting.