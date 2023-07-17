Art Camp 2023 (Register Now – Choose July 17–21 or July 24–28)

Mon July 17 - Fri July 28

$350

Del Ray Artisans invites young campers ages 8-12 years old for “Kids Just Wanna Have Fun” Summer Art Camp to spend a week creating art with professional local artist instruction. Students will have an immersive creative journey: painting, sculpting, journaling and other artful planned activities. During nice weather, kids will even have outdoors time to get fresh air, unwind, and replenish their creative energy. All artist supplies are provided. There will be an online photo album highlighting the two weeks of art camp available later in August for parents, friends and the community to enjoy.

Choose Week One (July 17–21) or Week Two (July 24–28).

Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm.

For Ages: 8-12 (class size limited to 12 children per week)

Cost: $350 per child

Scholarship support is available; contact Gallery@DelRayArtisans.org for an application.

Instructors have taken the ALX Promise pledge and follow the current pandemic policies in accordance with CDC and the State of Virginia during summer camps. Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. Students must bring their own lunches.

Art Camp will be at the Del Ray Artisans gallery at the Nicholas A. Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301. The gallery is accessible. For more information, contact the Office Manager at Gallery@DelRayArtisans.org.

Registration

Choose one of the following schedule options:

WEEK ONE: July 17–21, 2023 from 9am-4pm daily

WEEK TWO: July 24–28, 2023 from 9am-4pm daily

Walk-ins are NOT allowed. Registration is open to DMV area residents only. You must register in advance. Cost is $350/child. Your application is not complete until the registration form is filled out, payment is received, and your schedule choice is confirmed by the Youth Programs Director, Art Camp Administrator, or Office Manager. You may pay with cash, check, or credit card at the gallery or by credit card online (instructions in the application).

Sponsor a Camper

Every year Del Ray Artisans offers scholarships to children who cannot otherwise afford to attend this magical camp. Interested in sponsoring a camper? Your donation will help send a youth to camp. Thank you for your support.